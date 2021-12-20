Lee Opposes Extending Retirement Age, Yoon Unveils Pledges on Growth, Welfare

Photo : KBS News

The ruling Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has voiced opposition against extending retirement age, calling it a factor of conflict between younger and older generations.Appearing on KBS TV on Sunday, Lee said that extending the retirement age will further reduce jobs for young people, who are already suffering from fewer opportunities.Regarding a heavy capital gains tax on owners of multiple homes, Lee expressed his consistent intent to temporarily postpone the heavy taxation next year after the presidential election.The main opposition People Power Party's Yoon Suk Yeol said on Sunday that he will create jobs in the convergence industry and enhance support and social safety net for vulnerable groups based on the growth and job creation.Yoon unveiled these election pledges on welfare and growth at the party's building in Seoul.To achieve the plans, Yoon pledged to create a new industry belt in the central regions of Osong, Daedeok, Sejong and Iksan and to seek deregulation for new industries.