Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will hold a luncheon on Monday with the heads of conglomerates to discuss youth employment.Presidential spokesperson Shin Hye-hyun said on Sunday that Moon will invite the chiefs of conglomerates that participated in a project to create jobs for youth.The luncheon will be attended by Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong and the heads of Hyundai Motor, SK, LG, POSCO and KT.It will be the first time for Moon to meet Lee since the Samsung leader was released from prison on parole in August.The top office said the meeting was organized to express gratitude to companies that participated in the "Youth Hope On" project and to share the social meaning of the project and future plans."Youth Hope On" is a company-led, public-private program in which companies directly educate and hire necessary talent, while the government supports the training costs.