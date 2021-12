Photo : KBS News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of the English Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur scored a goal for the fourth consecutive game.Son netted a goal in the second half of a match against Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday when his team was leading 2-0. Tottenham won the match 3-0.It was Son's eighth goal of the season.Tottenham remains unbeaten in six league games and climbed to fifth place.