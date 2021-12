Photo : YONHAP News

A cold wave continued to grip the nation on Monday morning with the mercury plunging to around minus 15 degrees Celsius in central areas, but temperatures are expected to rise during the day.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, afternoon highs are forecast to reach from minus two up to five degrees Celsius on Monday, up three to eight degrees from the previous day.The mercury in Seoul plunged to minus 15-point-five degrees on Sunday morning, the lowest temperature seen in December in 41 years.The weather agency said the cold wave will slowly let up as temperatures are likely to rise further on Tuesday.Mountain areas on Jeju Island, which have seen more than 40 centimeters of snow since Saturday, are forecast to have up to seven centimeters of snow on Monday. Coastal areas of South Jeolla Province could witness snow of up to three centimeters.