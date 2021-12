Photo : YONHAP News

The government on Monday began recovery payouts for small business owners who suffered losses from the government's virus curbs.Eligible businesses must have started operation before December 15 and witnessed or are likely to witness drops in sales due to the government's operation bans and restrictions. These businesses will receive one million won in recovery handouts.On Monday, the government will first distribute payouts for about 700-thousand businesses affected by restrictions in business hours.These businesses may apply for the handouts on a website from 9 a.m. Small business owners whose business registration number ends with odd numbers may apply on Monday, while those with even numbers may do so on Tuesday. From Wednesday, they may apply regardless of the numbers.