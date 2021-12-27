Menu Content

COVID-19 Pills for over 600,000 People Clinched in Pre-Purchase Deal

Written: 2021-12-27 10:45:30Updated: 2021-12-27 14:00:40

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has pre-ordered COVID-19 pills sufficient for some 604-thousand people, with efforts to secure additional supply underway. 

Health and Welfare Minister Kwon Deok-cheol spoke on the pre-purchase agreement during a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Monday. 

The minister said he expects the drugs to treat COVID-19 will be used in the nation from as early as the end of next month. He said the government is holding consultations to secure additional supplies. 

Kwon said the government is swiftly carrying out procedures to issue an emergency use authorization for the oral medication.

He added that the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) will announce details on the medication in a briefing later in the day. 

In regard to social distancing rules reinstated on December 18 that are due to expire this Sunday, Kwon said the government will decide on whether to extend the rules after discussions with the committee on supporting the transition to normal life. That decision is expected to be announced on Friday.
