State Park to Be Built on Former US Military Base in Yongsan Expanded

Photo : YONHAP News

A state park to be built on the site of the former U.S. military headquarters in Seoul’s Yongsan district has been expanded by almost 600-thousand square meters to three million square meters total.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said Monday that a revised plan for the park was finalized following a review by a committee tasked with the project.The ministry said the plot was expanded by 570-thousand square meters after it was decided to include the former site of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration and military apartments in addition to the National Museum of Korea and the War Memorial of Korea.The government first drew up a comprehensive plan on creating and managing the park in Yongsan in 2011. The latest revision is the second to be made after the first in 2014.In 2004, the Seoul city government decided to turn Yongsan Garrison into a park, following an agreement between South Korea and the U.S. to move the U.S. military headquarters to Pyeongtaek by 2007.