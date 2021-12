Photo : YONHAP News

A senior presidential official says disappointment expressed by supporters of former President Lee Myung-bak for his not being granted a presidential pardon is the same as being disappointed with the people.Park Soo-hyun, senior presidential secretary for public communication, made the remark on Monday while appearing on several radio shows. He noted that, while granting pardons is an exclusive power of the president, that power is entrusted to him by the people.When asked why Lee was not granted a pardon while ex-President Park Geun-hye was, the spokesman pointed to the fact that Park was behind bars for four years and nine months while her predecessor has been imprisoned for 780 days. He added that public sentiment toward the two ex-presidents is also somewhat different.Lee stressed that the latest pardons were, first and foremost, focused on promoting national unity and integration.