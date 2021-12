Culture BelItKo Online Music Festival to Kick off on Thursday

A global music festival jointly hosted by South Korea, Belgium and Italy will kick off online on Thursday.



The Korean Traditional Performing Arts Foundation announced on Monday that the BelItKo Online Festival will run through January 13.



The event will see the participation of 19 teams of artists from South Korea, including percussionist Kim So-ra, as well as five teams each from Belgium and Italy.



The festival will be jointly hosted by the Korean Traditional Performing Arts Foundation, Italian World Beat and organizers of Belgium’s Sfinks Mixed Festival.