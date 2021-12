Photo : YONHAP News

The government will make an announcement on any revisions to standing social distancing regulations on Friday.Senior health ministry official Son Young-rae said on Monday that a decision will be finalized after collecting opinions from a government-civilian committee, local governments and experts.The current rules are due to expire on Sunday, January 2. Virus curbs were tightened in mid-December amid a COVID-19 resurgence, as the government suspended its first phase of a transition into living with the virus.Currently, up to four people can gather nationwide, with restaurants and coffee shops permitted to operate until 9:00 p.m.The latest daily caseload as of 12:00 a.m. Monday came in at four-thousand-207, declining from the record high of seven-thousand-849 reached on December 15.