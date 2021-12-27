Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Real GRDP Drops in 12 of 17 Cities, Provinces in 2020

Written: 2021-12-27 13:47:07Updated: 2021-12-27 15:00:33

Real GRDP Drops in 12 of 17 Cities, Provinces in 2020

Photo : KBS News

Twelve out of 17 major cities and provinces recorded economic contraction last year due to the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.

According to data from Statistics Korea on Monday, the real gross regional domestic product(GRDP) nationwide declined zero-point-eight percent in 2020, compared to the previous year.

It is the first time that the GRDP posted a drop since it decreased four-point-six percent in 1998, following the Asian financial crisis.

An official at the statistical agency cited decreased production across the industries of transportation, lodging, dining, culture and other services since the virus' outbreak.

The southeastern city of Ulsan recorded the biggest contraction of seven-point-two percent, followed by six-point-six percent on Jeju Island, and four-point-one percent in South Gyeongsang Province. The capital city of Seoul posted a slip of zero-point-one percent.

Meanwhile, the nationwide average personal income, suggesting a household's purchasing power, stood at 21-point-two million won. Seoul had the highest regional average at 24-point-06 million won.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >