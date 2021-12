Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the National Office of Investigation(NOI) under the National Police Agency has pledged to investigate allegations surrounding family members of the two major presidential candidates by the book.NOI chief Nam Koo-joon said Monday that the case examining the son of Democratic Party(DP) candidate Lee Jae-myung for his alleged gambling and solicitation has been assigned to the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency.The case probing allegations that Kim Keon-hee, wife of main opposition People Power Party(PPP) candidate Yoon Suk Yeol, falsely stated her work experience has been assigned to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.Ahead of the March 9 presidential election and June local elections, the NOI formed a special unit earlier this month to crack down on election law violations. Over 400 people have been questioned, of which cases against eleven were transferred to the prosecution.