Photo : KBS News

Small business owners who have suffered massive losses from the COVID-19 pandemic and the government's reinforced social distancing will stage a lights-out protest for the next two days.According to a group representing the businesses, its members plan to turn off their outdoor signs for four hours from 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.They are also pushing to suspend business operations for two days starting Wednesday and stage a large-scale rally should the government fail to put forth response measures.The group is an alliance of seven organizations, including the Korea Franchise Association and the Korea Convenient Restaurant Association, with membership of around one-point-five million business owners.