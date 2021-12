Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has pledged to add birth control and abortion procedures to health insurance coverage.In a campaign pledge posted on Facebook Monday, Lee noted that current insurance coverage related to contraception is very limited and patients are shouldering excessive costs.He also promised to apply health insurance to abortion procedures to ensure that legitimate services are provided at safe medical facilities.Lee said follow-up legislation has been slow even after the country's anti-abortion law was found unconstitutional.The candidate said this has prevented many women from receiving proper medical support and led them to rely on unverified medicine from overseas.