Photo : KBS News

Main opposition People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol has announced a set of pledges aimed at protecting individual investors, such as scrapping taxation on stock transactions.In a news conference at party headquarters on Monday, Yoon said one out of five South Koreans invest in stocks but have not fully enjoyed the fruit of corporate growth.He promised to build an advanced stock market that benefits both businesses and investors in a win-win strategy. This includes stronger tax support, improving rules on short selling stocks and making the capital market more fair and transparent.He also pledged to completely abolish the securities transaction tax, calling it double taxation, and also to lower capital gains tax on stocks to favor long-term investors.