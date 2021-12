Economy Gas Rates Set to Increase 3 Times Next Year from May

Households will see their gas rates rise on three separate occasions beginning in the month of May next year.



The Korea Gas Corporation said Monday gas fees will rise by one-point-23 won per megajoule(MJ) in May, another one-point-nine won in July and two-point-three won in October.



A household using an average of two thousand megajoules a month would see their gas charges go up by two-thousand-460 won in May.



The hikes are meant to retrieve outstanding costs and losses from last year. In order to prevent a spike in household costs, the increases have been dispersed throughout the year, in accordance with government guidelines.