Rival Parties Continue Talks on Special Counsel Probe into Development Scandal

Written: 2021-12-27 19:00:35Updated: 2021-12-27 19:01:40

Rival party floor leaders met on Monday to discuss launching a special counsel probe into the Seongnam land development scandal, but failed to narrow their differences.

The ruling Democratic Party wants the appointment of an independent counsel approved during the National Assembly plenary session, while the main opposition called for talks on a special counsel bill submitted to the Assembly judiciary committee.

On whether a plenary session will open, DP floor leader Yun Ho-jung said that it should in order to touch on other matters as well as continued discussions on a counsel probe.

He added that his party has proposed to the opposition approving seven bills that represent joint pledges by presidential candidates of each side, which the two sides agreed to continue deliberations.

People Power Party floor leader Kim Gi-hyeon said that each side will coordinate its stance and then meet again. He said a plenary session won't convene Monday but could as early as Tuesday.
