Sports Legendary Cross-Country Skier to Compete in Beijing Olympics

Legendary cross-country skier Lee Chae-won has secured a ticket to compete in the Beijing Winter Olympics in what will be her sixth Olympic Games, a record tie for a South Korean.



In the International Ski Federation(FIS)'s Cross-Country Far East Cup underway in Korea's Pyeongchang, Lee finished first in the women's five kilometer free race on Monday with a time of 14 minutes 33-point-eight seconds.



The Korea Ski Association is using the tournament to select athletes for the Beijing Games.



The 40-year-old finished second in the five kilometer classic held Sunday, but her combined score put her at the top in the final tally. Second place Lee Eui-jin will also compete in Beijing.



Lee Chae-won made it to five Winter Games to date from Salt Lake 2002 to Pyeongchang 2018, after which she retired from the national team.



But recently, she gave it another try for Beijing 2022 and has made it come true.



On the men's side, Kim Min-woo and Chung Jong-won have been elected to the national team that will head to Beijing.