Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea reportedly opened a key party meeting on Monday.Ruling Workers' Party mouthpiece Rodong Sinmun said on Tuesday that the Fourth Plenary Meeting of the party's Eighth Central Committee was convened the previous day.North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presided over the meeting, which was attended by party and government officials.The paper said the plenary meeting would review the implementation of main party and state policies for the year 2021.It added the meeting would also discuss and decide strategic policies and tasks for guiding the struggle of the party and people to open a new period of the development of socialist construction to the next stage of victory.The meeting is usually held for three to four days. It is being keenly watched as it may reveal Kim's message to Seoul and Washington amid a deadlock in denuclearization negotiations.