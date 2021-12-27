Consumer Sentiment Worsens in December

Photo : Getty Images Bank

Consumer sentiment worsened for the first time in four months in December due to enhanced social distancing amid a spike in COVID-19 infections.According to the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Tuesday, the Composite Consumer Sentiment Index(CCSI) came to 103-point-nine in December, down three-point-seven points from the previous month.It marks the first drop after rising for three straight months from September to November.A reading above 100 means optimists outnumber pessimists.A BOK official said that the worsened consumer sentiment is attributed to a spike in coronavirus infections and the spread of the new omicron variant.All of the six indexes comprising the CCSI dropped in December.The index gauging people's assessment of the current economy fell two points on-month to 79, while the index gauging people's future outlook on the economy slipped eight points to 88.A subindex measuring people's future outlook on housing prices plunged nine points on-month to 107 in December, falling for the fourth consecutive month.