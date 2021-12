Photo : YONHAP News

The new omicron variant of COVID-19 is rapidly spreading across the world, propelling a dramatic spike in infections in Europe and other continents.Greece reported a record nine-thousand-284 new cases and 66 deaths on Monday.Denmark confirmed more than 16-thousand new infections on Monday, with the daily tally surpassing 15-thousand for the first time. The country of five-point-eight million people has the world's highest infection rate, with one-thousand-612 cases per 100-thousand people.The UK also reported 98-thousand-515 new infections on Monday, slightly down from over 100-thousand tallied the previous day. British Health Minister Sajid Javid said the omicron variant accounted for about 90 percent of the cases.France reported more than 30-thousand new cases, although the daily tally significantly dropped from over 100-thousand the previous week.