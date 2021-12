Photo : YONHAP News

The government will buy 200-thousand tons of rice to prevent a further drop in prices due to oversupply.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) and government made the decision on Tuesday during a policy coordination meeting at the National Assembly.After the meeting, DP chief policymaker Park Wan-joo said in a press briefing that of the total surplus of 270-thousand tons of rice, the government will purchase 200-thousand tons in January.He added that the government will watch the market situation to determine when it will purchase the remaining 70-thousand tons. Park said the plan is to buy all 270-thousand tons in principle.Park said that the government will announce a detailed plan on the purchase next month after consultation with concerned parties.