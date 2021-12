Photo : YONHAP News

A group of delivery workers from CJ Logistics Corporation went on a general strike Tuesday, demanding their fair share of parcel service fees.Taekbae Union, which represents the workers, argued CJ Logistics has pocketed the increase in delivery charges, which was arranged via social consensus to prevent delivery workers from dying due to overwork.The logistics company expressed deep regret over the union’s claim, saying it is unilateral and based on groundless data.Some 17-hundred CJ delivery workers are taking part in the strike, or around ten percent of the logistics firms’ total delivery workforce.Observers believe the latest strike is unlikely to lead to a major disruption in the nation’s logistics.