Lee Highlights State Welfare, Yoon Slams Post-Election Utility Rate Hike

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung emphasized that welfare is a state duty, while the main opposition People Power Party's(PPP) Yoon Suk Yeol criticized the administration for announcing a post-election public utility fee hike.Meeting with young social workers on Tuesday, Lee said the political community has an inadequate understanding of welfare, adding that their view that those who don't work shouldn't eat is outdated.The DP candidate added that social work should be considered a proud profession, not charity.Meanwhile, on social media, the PPP candidate accused the Moon Jae-in administration of openly intervening in the election by announcing a rise in electricity and gas rates following the March 9 presidential election.At a debate hosted by the Korea Broadcasting Journalists Club, Yoon said he refuses to engage in a debate with Lee that exceeds the legal requirement, as his DP rival faces allegations of definite serious offense.As for plagiarism allegations against his wife, Yoon said he will not oppose an investigation by a certified external agency.