Measures to Begin in 2022 to Fulfill 2030 NDC, Carbon Neutrality

Photo : Getty Images Bank
The government will begin enforcing measures next year to lay the foundation for fulfilling the country's nationally determined contribution(NDC) goal by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050.
In a joint policy briefing on Tuesday, the ministries of environment, energy, maritime, science and education set up five key tasks, such as transitioning into a zero-carbon socioeconomic structure and digital economy, and fostering new industries and technology.
The ministries will inject 87-point-nine billion won next year to support small and medium-sized enterprises(SMEs) with carbon neutrality facilities in order to accelerate their green transition and to foster related industries.
The government will increase electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles in 2022 by 200-thousand and 35-thousand units, respectively, to double the operation of eco-friendly vehicles to around 500-thousand.
An assessment for the development projects' impact on climate change will be implemented starting September, and a limit will be set on packaging for agricultural and fisheries products and other parcels to reduce waste.