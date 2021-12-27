Measures to Begin in 2022 to Fulfill 2030 NDC, Carbon Neutrality

Photo : Getty Images Bank

The government will begin enforcing measures next year to lay the foundation for fulfilling the country's nationally determined contribution(NDC) goal by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050.In a joint policy briefing on Tuesday, the ministries of environment, energy, maritime, science and education set up five key tasks, such as transitioning into a zero-carbon socioeconomic structure and digital economy, and fostering new industries and technology.The ministries will inject 87-point-nine billion won next year to support small and medium-sized enterprises(SMEs) with carbon neutrality facilities in order to accelerate their green transition and to foster related industries.The government will increase electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles in 2022 by 200-thousand and 35-thousand units, respectively, to double the operation of eco-friendly vehicles to around 500-thousand.An assessment for the development projects' impact on climate change will be implemented starting September, and a limit will be set on packaging for agricultural and fisheries products and other parcels to reduce waste.