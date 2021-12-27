Urea Water Solution to be Sold Anywhere without Supply Limit from Saturday

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting next year, people can purchase urea water solution anywhere, though some restrictions will remain.The government made the decision at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.Current restrictions which only allow gas stations to sell the solution, as well as a ban on reselling it, will cease as of Friday. Additionally, there will be no limit on the amount a person can purchase.However, reports from vendors on production, sales and stockpiles will be required until the end of January, with a further extension to be determined mid-month.Officials said the average weekday production of urea water solution over the past two weeks was double the consumption volume of 600-thousand liters, with a daily average import of around 500-thousand liters.The government is also pushing to bring in 187-thousand tons of imports under a previous agreement with China, and an additional amount from either China or another country.South Korea was on the brink of a crisis after China's export restrictions prevented deliveries of urea, which is a key ingredient for a solution used in diesel vehicles to reduce emissions. South Korea relies heavily on China for urea, with about two-thirds of its imports coming from the country.