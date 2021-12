Photo : KBS News

An expiration date will be noted on COVID-19 vaccination certificates from next Monday, which will invalidate vaccination recognition 180 days, or roughly six months, after the second shot.The Central Disease Control Headquarters said Monday that expiration dates will be applied from January 3 next year, but there will be a one-week grace period.This means that the vaccination certificates for those who received their second shot before July 6 will be nullified as of 12 a.m. January 3.Health authorities have upgraded the QR code recognition system accordingly, to enhance convenience when entering multi-use facilities.Facility operators will be mandated to block visitors whose vaccination certificates have expired from entering.