Items Used by Victims of Sewol Tragedy Named Nationally-Designated Records

The National Archives of Korea has named hundreds of items used by the students of Danwon High School who died in the 2014 sinking of the Sewol ferry as nationally-designated records.
The April 16 Institute of Democratic Citizenship Education under Gyeonggi Province’s office of education announced on Tuesday that a total of 473 items used by the student victims, including desks and chairs, secured the designation.
In a notice, the archives agency said the designated items are records of a major social disaster and are significant in that they are a collection of history surrounding the tragedy and educational culture of that time.
The agency’s move comes after the April 16 Institute of Democratic Citizenship Education, together with a private group composed of families of the ferry sinking’s victims, requested the designation.
Nationally-designated records are items considered historically significant and valued enough to be permanently preserved at the national level. The government provides support in preserving, restoring, managing and building a database for such records.
A total of 304 people lost their lives in the tragic ferry sinking, including 250 students of Danwon High School in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province. They were traveling on the ill-fated boat as part of a school trip to Jeju Island.