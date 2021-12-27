Moon: Southeastern Region to be Entry Point into Eurasia by Rail

Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in said the country's southeast will be an entry point into Eurasia when railways between South and North Korea are linked and connected to transcontinental railroads.Moon made the remark on Tuesday while attending a ceremony marking the launch of operations of four rail lines linking Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang Province.Moon said a mega city with a population of ten million and economic size of 490 trillion won will be created once the three areas are brought together into a single economic bloc through a transportation network. He said these four railways are the first step toward building such a city.The president said the four railways could be the starting point to linking the nation’s railroads to transcontinental railways.Moon earlier had proposed building an East Asia railway community under which efforts would focus on reconnecting inter-Korean railways, and then joining them with China and Europe as key logistical networks in Eurasia.Construction on the four railways began in 2003 to turn a nearly 229 kilometer-long, single-track non-electrified railways linking the three regions into a roughly 208 kilometer-long, double-track electrified railways.Tuesday’s ceremony came after construction was completed for the last remaining section extending some 142 kilometers.