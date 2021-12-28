Seoul Regrets Japan's Pursuit of UNESCO Designation for Mine Tied to Forced Labor

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has called on Japan to immediately scrap efforts to have a set of mining facilities, where Koreans were forced into harsh labor during colonial rule, secure a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage designation.In a statement issued Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Seoul said the government deeply regrets the decision by a review committee of Japan's Agency for Cultural Affairs to propose the Sado mine in Niigata Prefecture as a candidate site.The ministry said it’s regretful this move comes as Tokyo has yet to fulfill its pledge to commemorate forced labor victims at some of the 23 Meiji era industrial sites that were collectively granted UNESCO World Heritage status in 2015.The ministry also noted that UNESCO's World Heritage Committee also expressed regret over Japan’s failure to act on its promises and called on the country to faithfully comply with the pledges it made.The ministry went on to say that the government, together with the international community, will take strong measures to stop sites where forced wartime labor took place from being recognized as UNESCO World Cultural Heritage sites without sufficient explanation of their history.The Sado mine, which originally operated as a gold mine, was turned into a facility to produce war-related materials such as copper, iron and zinc, during World War Two.The Foundation for Victims of Forced Mobilization by Imperial Japan estimated that at least one-thousand-200 Koreans were forced into treacherous working conditions at the mine during the war.