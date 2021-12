Photo : YONHAP News

Lee Mi-ye's fantasy novel,“Dollargut Dream Department Store,” was found to be the most checked out book from public libraries this year.The National Library of Korea revealed the assessment on Tuesday based on analysis of data collected from the nation’s one-thousand-320 public libraries.“Dollargut Dream Department Store” was the most checked-out book for every single month starting in May of this year. Its sequel placed fourth in the most borrowed book in public libraries last month.The National Library of Korea assessed that works by women are enjoying growing popularity in the South Korean fiction category, citing that of the 50 most checked-out South Korean novels this year, 43 were written by women.The library said it appears that users of public libraries, which mostly consist of women in their 20s to 40s, were drawn to stories of sympathy and consolation written by women.