Photo : YONHAP News

The minimum age for an individual to run for a seat in parliamentary and provincial elections is on track to be lowered from the current 25 to 18 years.This means high school seniors can potentially run for office, starting from the by-elections in March.A National Assembly special committee on political reform convened a subcommittee meeting Tuesday afternoon to approve a revision to the Public Official Election Act to this effect.After the bill receives a green light at a parliamentary plenary session, likely next month, it is set to be endorsed by the Cabinet around mid-January.