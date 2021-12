Photo : YONHAP News

Business sentiment improved for the third consecutive month in December on the back of strong exports of manufacturers despite a COVID-19 resurgence.According to the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Wednesday, the business survey index(BSI) for all industries stood at 87 for December, up one from the previous month.A reading below 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists.The reading posted steady growth for three straight months after plunging to 84 in September.The BSI for manufacturers rose five points on-month to 95. However, the BSI for non-manufacturers, which includes restaurants, wholesalers and retail businesses, dropped by one on-month to 82, due to enhanced social distancing measures.Meanwhile, local firms' business outlook for January dropped by one on-month to 84.