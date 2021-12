Photo : YONHAP News

The government will hold a meeting on Wednesday to decide on whether to extend the current social distancing measures, which were enforced from December 18 amid a spike in COVID-19 infections.The government said a government-civilian committee will hold a meeting at 9 a.m. to discuss whether to extend the current rules, which are set to expire on Sunday.Currently, private gatherings are limited to four people nationwide, with business hours limited to 9 p.m. for restaurants, cafes, nightlife establishments and 10 p.m. for movie theaters and internet cafes.The panel will also discuss a possible nationwide use of a tracking app which allows users to input their own movements so they can check if they have visited places where those infected with COVID-19 have been.The government plans to announce new antivirus measures on Friday based on the outcome of the meeting.