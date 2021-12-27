KCNA: N. Korean Leader Takes Revolutionary Measures for Rural Development

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly took "important revolutionary measures" for the development of rural areas on the second day of a key party meeting on Tuesday.According to the North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Wednesday, Kim presented a historic report that holds critical and revolutionary significance in socialist rural development at the Fourth Plenary Meeting of the Eighth Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party.It added that Kim set forth mid- and long-term development strategies, major tasks and specific measures to achieve rural development in line with realistic conditions and the requirements of the times.The KCNA said the new plan on socialist rural construction received full support and approval by the participants in the meeting.The report did not elaborate on details of the "important revolutionary measures," which are likely to be unveiled on the last day of the plenary session.North Korea is known to be experiencing a severe food shortage due to international sanctions and a self-imposed lockdown due to the pandemic.