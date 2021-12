Photo : YONHAP News

Another case of the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus has been confirmed in Buan, North Jeolla Province.The provincial government said on Tuesday that the latest case was confirmed at a farm raising about ten-thousand ducks.This is the 18th confirmed case involving poultry farms this winter and the first in the province.The local government launched a preventive cull and ordered a movement ban on 15 poultry farms within a radius of ten kilometers from the duck farm to prevent the spread of the virus.