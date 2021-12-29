Menu Content

Domestic

Daily COVID-19 Cases Jump to 5,409, Critical Patients Hit New High

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases jumped above five-thousand on Wednesday after falling to the three-thousand range for the first time in a month the previous day. The number of critical cases and daily omicron infections also rose to new highs.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Wednesday that five-thousand-409 new infections were reported throughout the previous day, raising the accumulated caseload to 620-thousand-938. 

The daily tally jumped by over 15-hundred from the previous day to climb back above five-thousand after three days. However, it dropped by over two-thousand from a week ago. 

The number of patients in serious or critical condition rose by 49 from the previous day to a record high one-thousand-151. The number remained above one-thousand for the ninth consecutive day. 

The number of omicron infections jumped by a record 109 to a total of 558. It is the first time that daily omicron cases surpassed 100. Of the new cases, 40 were local transmissions, while 69 were from overseas. 

Thirty-six more people died of the virus, raising the accumulated death toll to five-thousand-382. The figure fell to the 30 range for the first time in 26 days. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-87 percent.
