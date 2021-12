Photo : KBS News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of the English Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur failed to extend his goal-scoring streak, but his strong performance gave him the honor of King of the Match.The Hotspur played against a ten-man Southhampton at St. Mary's Stadium in Southhampton, England on Tuesday.Son did not score a goal, ending his streak at four. However, he drew a key penalty in the first half, which led to a goal for the team. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.After the game, Son was voted King of the Match, securing 46-point-five percent of about 17-thousand votes.The King of the Match goes to the best performer of both teams in each game, and is selected through an online fan vote.