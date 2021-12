Photo : YONHAP News

The National Institute of Korean Language and the Korea Foundation will sign on Wednesday a memorandum of understanding(MOU) on cooperation on spreading the Korean language abroad.Under the deal, the two agencies will actively cooperate to jointly yield results in projects on spreading the Korean language in other countries based on their respective strengths.The agencies will pursue these projects so that the current attention toward the Korean language in foreign countries does not end up being a temporary trend.Through their collaboration, the two agencies will seek to make the government’s projects regarding the Korean language abroad efficient and substantial and boost demand for learning Korean.The head of the National Institute of Korean Language, Chang So-won, said the institute will work with the Korea Foundation to make Korean language education at overseas colleges more sophisticated and systematic.