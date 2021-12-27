Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Survey: 7 of 10 Firms Recognize Importance of ESG

Written: 2021-12-29 11:56:19Updated: 2021-12-29 15:47:43

Survey: 7 of 10 Firms Recognize Importance of ESG

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey has found that companies highly recognize the importance of Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance(ESG) but their actual ESG level is still low. 

The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Korea Productivity Center revealed on Wednesday the results of their survey on 300 companies on applying and expanding ESG, which is an evaluation of a company’s collective conscientiousness for social and environmental factors.

Seventy percent of the surveyed said they believe ESG is important, while eight percent thought the opposite.  

The survey also found that 29 percent of the firms surveyed thought their ESG level was high compared to the roughly 40 percent that said their ESG level was normal and the nearly 31 percent who said their level is low. 

The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry said when converting such rates to a five-point-scale, the surveyed firms’ ESG level was estimated to be at two-point-nine points, or lower than the average level of three. 

An official of the business lobby group said, though firms’ interest and expectations of ESG are growing, most companies are finding implementation difficult. 

The official stressed the need for policy support so that conglomerates are provided with guidelines explaining ESG performance indicators, and small firms are given assistance in fostering related professionals.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >