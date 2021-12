Photo : YONHAP News

The government will extend existing entry restrictions on foreigners from African countries for another four weeks, in a bid to prevent a further spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant during the holiday season.According to health authorities on Wednesday, current restrictions, effective through January 6, will be extended to February 3. A grace period will be given during the first extended week.The restrictions are imposed against short-term visitors from eleven countries, including South Africa, Namibia, Mozambique, and Ghana.Meanwhile, South Korea and Singapore, which previously signed a travel bubble agreement exempting people from post-entry quarantine, both suspended direct flight ticket sales until January 20.