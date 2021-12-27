Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

No. of Newborns Drop for 71st Month, Deaths Expand at Fastest Pace in 11 Yrs.

Written: 2021-12-29 13:52:19Updated: 2021-12-29 15:05:28

No. of Newborns Drop for 71st Month, Deaths Expand at Fastest Pace in 11 Yrs.

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of newborns fell for the 71st consecutive month in October as deaths expanded at the fastest pace in eleven years, posting the second-largest natural population decline.

According to data from Statistics Korea on Wednesday, there were 20-thousand-736 newborns in October, down one-thousand-148, or five-point-two percent, from a year earlier.

The on-year decline of newborns continued for the 71st month since December 2015, with cumulative births through October this year standing at 224-thousand-216, down three-point-six percent from last year.

Deaths in October rose four-point-nine percent on-year to 27-thousand-783. The on-year jump is the biggest for the month since the nine-point-three-percent increase in 2010.

While citing the aging society for the increase in deaths, an official at the agency said further analysis is required to conclude the impact of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, there was a natural population decline of seven-thousand-46 in October, the second-largest since December last year. The decline continued for the 24th month since November 2019.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >