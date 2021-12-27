Menu Content

Politics

Lee Highlights Pragmatism, Yoon to Seek Support in Party Stronghold

Written: 2021-12-29 14:06:23Updated: 2021-12-29 15:29:01

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung says his political belief is based on pragmatism, while main opposition People Power Party's(PPP) Yoon Suk Yeol is set to seek support during a visit to the party's traditional stronghold region.

Attending a ten-year commemorative ceremony for Kim Geun-tae, the late pro-democracy activist, on Wednesday, Lee said Kim's pragmatism that was not swayed by political ideology is also how he looks at the world.

The DP candidate then pledged to exert all efforts toward building a new liberalism for the country's democracy.

The PPP's Yoon will visit the southeastern city of Daegu and the surrounding North Gyeongsang Province for the first time since being elected the party candidate.

Attention is falling on what Yoon will say about former President Park Geun-hye's recent pardon while visiting the party's traditional stronghold.

Meanwhile, the PPP candidate slammed the gathering of phone records belonging to opposition politicians and journalists by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, likening the agency to the Nazi’s Gestapo.
