Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) and government agreed on the need to extend current social distancing regulations.During a consultative meeting on Wednesday, the two sides shared the opinion that more time is needed before indicators on critical COVID-19 cases and deaths improve.The DP urged the government to offer aid to small businesses first, then conduct a review, to speed up the compensation payouts. The ruling party also called for adjustments for industries expected to suffer big losses from social distancing.Amid backlash against the planned implementation of requiring COVID-19 passes for minors starting in February, the DP said there must be compensation for those who face vaccine side effects.The party also asked the government to look into encouraging minors to voluntarily get vaccinated, as well as postponing the implementation of the pass system.