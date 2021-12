Photo : YONHAP News

The Fair Trade Commission(FTC) has tentatively concluded it will approve the merger of Korean Air and Asiana Airlines on certain conditions.The watchdog on Wednesday introduced a report on the merger deal and will begin deliberations in a full plenary meeting early next year.The conditions include returning a portion of airport landing slots owned by the two firms and a redistribution of navigation rights.The commission believes if the two firms merge, that could restrict competition on some flight routes, including those monopolized by the two airlines.Even if the deal is approved at home, the final outcome also depends on reviews conducted by seven overseas regulators.Korean Air signed an agreement to take over some 64 percent of Asiana shares in November last year and filed a merger report with the FTC early this year.