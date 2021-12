Photo : YONHAP News

The military is believed to have conducted its regular defense drill on the Dokdo islets last week, the second such exercise this year.According to an informed source on Wednesday, Navy and Coast Guard vessels and Air Force assets took part in the closed-door exercise held in waters near Dokdo aimed at defending East Sea territories.The exercise focused on maritime and non-contact training in consideration of the pandemic. Landing drills did not take place.The military and Coast Guard have carried out the Dokdo defense drills since 1986. From 2003, they've been held twice a year.Japan has strongly protested whenever the drills occurred.