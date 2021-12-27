Domestic Moon Calls for More Quality Schools to Serve Students with Disabilities

President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday promised government efforts to ensure that parents of students with disabilities won't ever have to kneel again to build a special purpose school for their children.



Moon made the remark at a ground-breaking ceremony of a vocational school for disabled students affiliated with the state-run Kongju National University in Gongju, South Chungcheong Province.



The incident the president recalled happened in 2020 when the construction of a special purpose school in Seoul was met by fierce opposition from local residents, leading to parents voicing their plea down on their knees.



Moon said that occupation is the foundation for independence and integration into society for students with disabilities, and that more good quality, diverse schools need to be established.



The Kongju University-affiliated school is the country's first vocational training school for special needs students. It will provide instruction in various fields such as bakery, smart agriculture and pet care.