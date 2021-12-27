Distancing Curbs Could be Extended by 2 More Weeks

Photo : YONHAP News

Current social distancing measures appear likely to be extended amid the rising trend of severe COVID-19 cases and the spread of the omicron variant.According to the health ministry, an advisory committee consisting of government officials and experts held their sixth meeting on Wednesday to discuss whether to continue the distancing regulations.Current guidelines are set to expire this Sunday. A majority of participants reportedly threw their support behind their extension for at least two more weeks.Quarantine and medical experts are known to have stressed the need to extend the restrictions as relaxing the rules can lead to a spike in the number of infections.Experts on the economy and public livelihood, meanwhile, called for compensation to blunt losses caused by the distancing rules.Health authorities will reflect the opinions and announce adjusted distancing measures on Friday.The Wednesday meeting also discussed adopting a smartphone application that would enable users to check if their paths overlapped with the movement of confirmed COVID-19 patients.