Some 13 percent of low income households did not have enough food or nutritionally balanced meals last year, according to a survey by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).It said 86-point-six percent of low-income families in the past year met the standards of food security, meaning all members were able to eat varied types of food as much as they desired.The ratio has been on a falling trend from over 89 percent in 2016.KDCA commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong said the agency will continuously produce data on eating habits, and hoped it will be used to craft appropriate policy measures and education for healthy dietary decisions.