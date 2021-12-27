Politics Rival Parties to Convene Judiciary Committee Attended by CIO Chief

The ruling Democratic Party and main opposition People Power Party have agreed to convene a parliamentary meeting of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee to be attended by the head of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO).



The two parties' floor leaders met Wednesday and agreed to a timetable of an extraordinary parliament session for December.



The CIO chief 's participation in the committee meeting set for Thursday is expected to trigger partisan bickering over revelations claiming the investigation office had checked the phone logs of journalists and opposition lawmakers.



On Wednesday, rival parties also agreed to hold a plenary session on December 31 and January 11 and extend the operation of a special parliament committee on media and press reform to May 29.



They also discussed setting up a parliamentary task force to support Busan's World Expo bid for two years from January 1.



However, the two sides did not agree on launching a special counsel probe into a land development scandal and political meddling allegations that concern the presidential candidates of each side.